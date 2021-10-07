USS Connecticut

USS Connecticut Strikes Object While Underwater

The submarine USS Connecticut struck an object while submerged on Oct. 2 in international waters, according to an announcement from the navy.

The Navy did not provide specifics around what object the submarine hit or where exactly the accident occurred, other than to see it was in the Indo-Pacific region.

There were no life-threatening injuries in the accident, according to the Navy, but it was not clear if there were less serious injuries.

The submarine is in a stable condition, the Navy said. The USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces remain fully operational.

The incident is under investigation.

