USS San Juan returns to Groton after six-month deployment

The USS San Juan returned to Naval Submarine Base New London Tuesday after a six-month deployment. Its crew of more than 110 people were reunited with their family members at an emotional homecoming celebration.

"Overall it is just excitement. It's like nervous butterflies like we are meeting again," said Bonnie Carter, who is married to Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Carter.

Bonnie and her three children won the ceremonial first hug. As soon as they saw Carter step off the submarine they ran to hug him.

"I will always cherish watching them reunite first," said Bonnie Carter.

The homecoming marked the end of USS San Juan's final deployment before starting the decommissioning process later this year. During the deployment, the submarine steamed nearly 37,600 nautical miles.

Six babies were born during the six month deployment.

"This is what it is all about," said Commander Al Mardegian at the homecoming celebration. "These wonderful young men serving their country and the sacrifices they make away from their families to protect freedom and democracy around the world comes at a great cost to the families. Seeing a reunion like this is really what makes it all worthwhile.”