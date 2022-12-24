Utility Crews Continue to Work to Restore Power to Those Impacted by Pre-Holiday Storm

Work continues on restoring power all across the state after fierce storms damaged power lines.

Out of state crews from Eversource are spending the Christmas holiday making sure families are able to enjoy theirs.

This storm definitely did a number on our state’s power infrastructure as Eversource had a Level Four response ready to go in light of this storm that came through.

The hundreds of crews are working to make repairs to downed power lines all across the state as more than 15,000 customers in their coverage area remain without power.

With the outages so widespread after the storm hit, this required the use of out of state crews. One worker says his family understands what his job entails.

“It’s hard sometimes, especially with little kids, as you want get that time back, but if you take pride in what you do, then this is more important,” Brandon Cartwright of Florida explained.

Eversource says through these efforts, it hopes to have power restored to all customers by Christmas morning.