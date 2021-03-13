fair haven neighborhood

‘Vaccinate Fair Haven!' Kicks Off in Fair Haven Neighborhood

SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

A coalition of community-based organizations, social justice groups, advocates, medical providers and volunteers launched a door-to-door campaign aimed at getting all of Fair Haven vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hundreds of volunteers set out into the streets for the 'Vaccinate Fair Haven!' campaign Saturday morning.

“When it comes to community of colors I want be really clear, Connecticut has failed,” said Kica Matos, one of the community leaders spearheading the effort.

The event opened in front of Fair Haven Community Health Care on 374 Grand Street at 11 a.m.

The goal to schedule more than 17,000 residents for their vaccine right at their doorstep.

fair haven neighborhood
