Valentine's Day Brings Boost to Local Businesses Despite Pandemic

February 14 means a boost in business for local shops as customers look to show their love to friends, family and significant others with gifts.

This year looks a little different with new health guidelines, but the goal to appease the appetite of customers is the priority for merchants.

In West Hartford, flower shops said they've seen an uptick in customers. One reason for the boost is COVID-19. A lot of people are still choosing to love from afar and are sending both chocolates and flower arrangements to their loved ones.

“We enjoy putting them together and have a wonderful time, and hope they have a wonderful day and enjoy the flowers," said Sandy Lamo, the owner of A Special Place.

For other merchants, collaboration is the name of the game. Uncle D's Blazin BBQ is one of several businesses teaming up to sell Valentine's Day Boxes.

"We can help each other out and promote each other," said Angelina Gardner from Uncle D's Blazin BBQ and Comfort Catering. "We just want everyone in all of the sadness and craziness to feel joy."

The National Federation expects Americans to spend upwards of $21.8 billion on Valentine's Day, which averages out to about $165 per person.