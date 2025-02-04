Mystic Aquarium

Valentine's Day plans? You can have date night at Mystic Aquarium

Bring a lover, a friend or just yourself to Mystic Aquarium's date night.

By Anyssa McCalla

Mystic Aquarium

Valentines Day is around the corner!

If you're looking to make plans, Mystic Aquarium is hosting a Valentine's date night on Feb. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The night at the aquarium will include many sweet perks such as a chocolate-themed menu, champagne and other sweet desserts.

Attendees can see over 246 species, including the shark touch habitat and an African penguin.

Tickets are available until Feb. 7. The event will be held in the aquarium's main gallery and is open to people 18 and older.

