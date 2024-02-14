Valentine's Day rush underway at Hartford florist

There was a line out the door at House of Flora in Hartford for the majority of Valentine’s Day as people stopped in to buy balloons, teddy bears and flowers for their loved ones.

“Spur of the moment, just to grab something for my children. I have a 4-year-old, a soon-to-be 6-year-old and my husband, so wanted to get something unique for them to come home to,” said Silia Sahacic, from West Hartford.

The staff at House of Flora individually wrapped glitter roses for Sahacic’s children.

“Just for them to feel the extra love. And while they're young to experience all the fond memories of exchanging Valentine's, getting little gifts, flowers, chocolates and all the things,” Sahacic said.

But it was mostly men packing the store, shopping for the special person in their life.

“My plan for today was to get my wife some roses. We've been married for 30 years. And as a surprise to her,” said Henley Solomon, from Bloomfield.

Solomon planned to surprise his wife at work. He said after 30 years of marriage he would marry her again in a heartbeat.

“It’s awesome time to celebrate the one you love, you know, especially, you know, children, and it’s an awesome time,” said Solomon.