Valentine's Day Vow Renewal Marks Couple's Reunion After Months of Health Challenges

A “just married” sign hung on the back of Pauline Peterson’s wheelchair, moments after she and her husband Dave renewed their wedding vows this Valentine’s Day.

“I love you,” Dave told his wife of 25 years.

“I love you more,” Pauline replied.

The Petersons first exchanged vows on Jan. 1, 1998. They have shared many ups and downs in the last 25 years, but this last year has been one of their most challenging.

“Absolutely,” Pauline said. “In many ways.”

It started in July when Pauline suffered a bad fall at home. She was hospitalized, also fighting several infections, and was not expected to survive.

The couple’s niece, Sara Strain, remembers her Uncle Dave calling her when it happened.

“He was just in tears. He didn’t know what was going on. He thought she was dying - she really was. She was that sick,” Sara said.

Pauline’s memory was also affected. At first, she did not remember who Dave was.

“That was devastating for him,” Strain said.

Pauline eventually regained her memory, but because of her health challenges, she had to live in a different facility from Dave. They were separated for six months.

“It was incredibly hard for both of us,” Pauline said.

But despite their health challenges, they held on to the hope that they would be together again soon.

In December, Pauline was able to join Dave at their new home - Academy Point in Mystic.

“It was heaven,” Pauline said.

“She came through the door and I jumped up and ran to her and put my arms around her and I will not let go of her again,” Dave said.

Shortly after reuniting with Dave at Academy Point, Pauline had the idea to renew their vows.

The ceremony was held at Academy Point this Valentine’s Day.

“And I just thank God that we are both here right now,” Dave told Pauline in front of their family and friends.

The future is uncertain for the couple. Dave, an Army and Navy veteran, is a stage four cancer patient. But they say whatever life throws at them, they have each other. That is their advice for others, too.

“If you find that soul mate, cherish them,” Dave said.

“Oh! Grab hold!” Pauline added. “Both hands!”