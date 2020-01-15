Van Carrying Holy Cross Rowing Team Involved in Fatal Crash in Fla.

A van carrying members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday in Vero Beach, Florida, authorities said.

Police officials told WPTV one person in the van was killed. It was not clear if the person was a member of the team.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based school confirmed the team had been involved in the crash.

"This morning, members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida," the school said.

"The College is in contact with authorities in Florida and is in the process of gathering more information. Holy Cross has been in touch with the families of those students and coaches and is offering support for all those involved."

The crash happened at the Merril P Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard, WPTV reported.

Images from the scene showed damage to a van and a pickup truck.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details emerge.