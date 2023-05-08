Somers

Van Driver Took Off After Dragging Motorcycle Rider in Somers: State Police

CT State Police

State police are looking for the van driver who hit a motorcycle and dragged the operator in Somers Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 190 and Route 83 around 9:40 p.m., according to state police.

The white van hit the motorcycle and then dragged the operator for about 75 feet before taking off from the scene, police said.

The condition of the motorcycle operator was not released.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone who has information on the van involved or the driver is asked to contact TFC Tyler Burnell by calling (860) 875-1522 or by email at tyler.burnell@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Somers
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us