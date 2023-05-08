Van Driver Took Off After Dragging Motorcycle Rider in Somers: State Police

State police are looking for the van driver who hit a motorcycle and dragged the operator in Somers Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 190 and Route 83 around 9:40 p.m., according to state police.

The white van hit the motorcycle and then dragged the operator for about 75 feet before taking off from the scene, police said.

The condition of the motorcycle operator was not released.

Anyone who has information on the van involved or the driver is asked to contact TFC Tyler Burnell by calling (860) 875-1522 or by email at tyler.burnell@ct.gov.