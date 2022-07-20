Van Gogh Immersive Experience Coming to Connecticut

Art lovers will have the opportunity to experience Vincent Van Gogh's paintings in a new way in Hartford this summer and fall.
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the Connecticut Convention Center from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2.
The exhibition, a mix of still and moving art, is done in a way that makes art lovers feel like they have stepped right into Van Gogh’s paintings, according to the Beyond Van Gogh website.
More than 300 works of art are included.
The Connecticut Convention Center website says the exhibit is set to a symphonic score and uses “the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words to drive the experience as a narrative.”
Where You Can See Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
The Connecticut Convention Center Exhibit Hall is located at 100 Columbus Boulevard, 3rd Floor, Hartford
When You Can See The Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Hartford
Hours of Operation:
- Monday and Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Note: The final entry is one hour before close
How Much Are Van Gogh Exhibit Tickets in Conn.
- Basic Timed Entry: Peak: $49.99; Off-peak: $39.99
- Child (5-15): Peak: $28.99; Off-peak: $23.99
- Premium Flex: Peak: $59.99; Off-peak: $49.99
- Groups (8+): Peak: $43.99; Off-peak: $33.99
- VIP: Peak: $83.99; Off-peak: $73.99
