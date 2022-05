A work van that went up in flames on I-84 West in Cheshire on Thursday spread and started a brush fire, officials said.

According to the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews responded to I-84 West around exit 26 . Officials said they saw a work van in flames which had also started a brush fire.

The fire was later extinguished, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.