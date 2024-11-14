The name may not be familiar, but Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders have absolutely heard his voice countless times.

Van Ritshie, who voiced the announcements for both commuter railroads during his long career, informing riders in his familiar voice "This is the train to...", died at the age of 80, according to his obituary.

Known as "The Voice of the Hudson Valley," Ritshie was in the radio and voiceover business for more than 50 years, his obituary read. His work even earned him a congressional medal of honor.

In addition to the station announcements, Ritshie's voice could be heard advising riders to "please watch the gap between the train and the platform" when getting on and off the train. Those announcements were first recorded for the MTA in 1995, according to the Daily Voice of Nassau County.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Both commuter rails paid tribute to him on social media, with LIRR calling him the "iconic voice behind the automated announcements on our M7 trains." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul shared her condolences as well, saying "his announcements brought a familiar presence and comfort to commuters across New York."

The voice behind our onboard automated announcements, Van Ritshie, passed away earlier this month. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/G4gH3Fbmfl — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) November 13, 2024

A native of Astoria, Queens, Ritshie also provided his voice for the Universal Studios ride "Earthquake" in addition to other radio and television commercials.

"Many of us grew up to listening to the great voice especially when it came to school closings. Van dj'd and sang for many weddings and various celebrations as well as Plum's Lounge," his obituary read.

Ritshie died after a brief illness, the obituary stated. He was married for 44 years to his wife Barbara, with whom he had three children.