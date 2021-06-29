Naugatuck

Vandalism at Naugatuck Playground Under Investigation

Naugatuck Police Department

Police are investigating after vandalism was found at a playground in Naugatuck on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Hop Brook School Playground on Crown Street around 12:45 a.m.

Police said the vandalism was reported by a citizen who uses the park regularly and had not seen it the previous day.

According to investigators, the vandalism was graffiti written over most of the playscape.

Authorities are asking for help from residents to possibly recognize the graffiti to hopefully identify the person or people who are responsible.

Anyone with information can contact Naugatuck Police at (203) 729-5221 or the NPD Confidential Tip Line at (203) 720-1010.

