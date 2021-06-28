Wolcott

Vandalism Investigation Closes Wolcott Senior Center Turned Cooling Center

Wolcott Police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

The Wolcott Senior Center that was going to be used as a cooling center amid hot temperatures and high humidity is closed today while police investigate vandalism there.

Police said there was vandalism discovered at the center and there is an active investigation.

Authorities didn't release details on the vandalism that was found.

The senior center was going to be a cooling center during today's hot temperatures, but is now closed while police investigate. It's unclear when the center will reopen.

Today will be hot with highs near 95 degrees and high humidity. The "feels-like" temperature will be in the low 100s away from the water.

