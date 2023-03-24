Vandalism Is Suspected as Cause of Optimum Service Interruptions in Fairfield County

Optimum service is interrupted for some customers in Fairfield County and the company said they believe vandalism is the cause.
A statement on the company’s website there is a fiber cut caused by suspected vandalism.
Optimum teams are repairing what the company caused extensive damage and service interruptions might continue into Saturday.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.