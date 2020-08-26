Vandals Damage Glastonbury Monument to Marine Killed in Iraq

A monument in Glastonbury for an Iraq war veteran has been vandalized and police are investigating.

The monument, located at the Bell Street end of the Addison Bog multiuse trail, was put up in honor of Sgt. David Coullard, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2005.

Coullard, a Marine sniper, and his six-man team were killed in an ambush near Haditha just a few months after Coullard recovered from a gunshot wound and volunteered to return to duty, according to the Connecticut State Wall of Honor.

Police said three flags were torn from their posts, two benches were knocked over and the large granite monument was knocked over and damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Perrone at 860-633-8301 or leave a tip on our website.