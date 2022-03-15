Vandals Destroy Plants, Vegetables at Durham Business

Plants and vegetables were destroyed at JC Farm and Greenhouse in Durham over the weekend and state police are investigating and looking for the people who caused the damage.

State police said that four people went into the main greenhouse around 1 a.m. Saturday and threw plants and vegetables on the ground, destroying them, and used a fire extinguisher to spray chemicals on the plants and vegetables.

JC Farm said thousands of dollars in plants and equipment were vandalized and destroyed.

“We have been working extremely hard for the past three months to prepare for spring so this is extremely hurtful to us. It is very disheartening that people in our community would take such malicious actions against a very hard working family,” JC Farm posted in a social media post.

The business plans to open for the season on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the resident state trooper at 860-399-2100.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.