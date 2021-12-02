Vanessa Morales, Little Girl From Ansonia, Still Missing 2 Years Later

Vanessa Morales was 14 months old when she disappeared two years ago and the little girl is still missing. A $10,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to finding her.

Ansonia police responded to the home where Vanessa and her mother lived on Dec. 2, 2019, to check on 43-year-old Christine Holloway after she didn’t show up for work and found her body. Officials said she had been beaten to death.

Vanessa was missing and some of the child’s belongings were gone as well.

Police later arrested Jose Morales, Holloway’s boyfriend and Vanessa’s father, and charged him with the murder of Holloway and tampering with evidence.

He was also named a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance and police believe he holds the key to finding her.

“Well, we believe he was at least one of the last two people to be with her,” Lt. Patrick Lynch, of Ansonia Police, said. “In the initial stages, there were several interviews done with him. But after the arrest, and with the ongoing criminal prosecution, we haven’t spoken to him. That’s something him and his attorney would have to initiate for us.”

Morales has pleaded not guilty.

Anyone with information about Vanessa is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.

Ansonia police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had released an age-enhanced photo of Vanessa. She would be 3 years old today.