Vegetables Spill Onto I-95 After Truck Crash in Norwalk

One tractor-trailer hit another on Interstate 95 South in Norwalk early Saturday morning, rupturing a tank and causing a fuel spill, and sending vegetables onto the highway, according to the fire department.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded to the highway, between exits 14 and 13, at 5 a.m.

They said a tractor-trailer was in the breakdown lane, waiting to have a tire repaired when another tractor-trailer struck it.

The crash ruptured the diesel saddle tank of the disabled truck and spilled the vegetables of the other truck across the highway, according to the fire department.

Neither driver was injured.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded because of the fuel spill, which was contained.

Officials said the high-speed lane would be the only lane passable until the cleanup is complete.

