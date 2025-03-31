Vehicle, cell phone belonging to missing man found at park in Groton, search for man ongoing

A vehicle and cell phone belonging to a man who was reported missing from Ledyard over the weekend has been found at a park in Groton and the search for the man is ongoing.

Police said 38-year-old Steven Joseph Gush was last seen on Saturday in Ledyard around 3 p.m.

According to police, his vehicle and cell phone were found at the Candlewood Hill Wildlife Park on Gold Star Highway.

Groton police conducted an extensive search of the park using multiple drones, K9 teams and officers on foot over the weekend. The search is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Gush is described as being 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, a thick black beard and tattoos on his legs and one arm.

Anyone with information about Gush's whereabouts should contact Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712 or anonymous tips can be submitted here.