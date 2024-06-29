Wethersfield

Vehicle crashes into building on Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

A building on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield is damaged after a vehicle crashed into it on Friday.

Firefighters said the pickup truck hit the building at 1884 Berlin Turnpike. It appears there is a pawn shop inside of the building that was hit.

Photos from the scene show pieces of the building on top of the pickup truck and on the ground.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

