Vehicle crashes into front porch of Hartford home

The front porch of a Hartford home is destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on White Street shortly before 5 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Investigators said a woman crashed into a home and removed the front porch. The collision also reportedly damaged the building's structure.

The woman was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for her injuries. The injuries are described as non-life threatening.

At the time of the crash, fire officials said 12 people were inside of the home. None of the people inside of the home were injured.

Everyone has since been evacuated from the home as a precaution.

The License and Inspections Department will assess the building's structural integrity and the city will help the impacted families if relocation is needed.

The investigation is ongoing.