Ellington

Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Ellington

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Ellington on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said a house on Windsorville Road was struck by the vehicle.

The homeowner said he was asleep in a bedroom next to where the vehicle crashed.

There appears to be a large hole in the home and the vehicle looks to still be inside.

A neighbor said the driver walked out of the house and car. He was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

There's no word on if the structure of the home is impacted by the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Ellington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us