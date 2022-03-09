Vehicle Crashes Into Home in Ellington

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Ellington on Wednesday morning.

Troopers said a house on Windsorville Road was struck by the vehicle.

The homeowner said he was asleep in a bedroom next to where the vehicle crashed.

There appears to be a large hole in the home and the vehicle looks to still be inside.

A neighbor said the driver walked out of the house and car. He was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

There's no word on if the structure of the home is impacted by the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.