A vehicle crashed into a house in Ansonia on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the late morning for a report of a crash.

According to firefighters, a vehicle left the road and collided with a home.

Multiple people were evaluated by EMS. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The extent of the damage to the home is unclear at this time.