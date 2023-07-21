Vehicle crashes into Manchester jewelry store

A vehicle has crashed into a jewelry store in Manchester.

The crash happened at Bray Jewelers at 971 Main St.

Fire officials said they received a report of a crash around 7 a.m. and a car spun out of control and hit the building.

One person from each of the two vehicles was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, fire officials said.

Fire officials said there is more damage to the facade than structural damage, but the3 crash caused significant damage to the first floor.