Vehicle crashes into police car in Wethersfield during investigation: police

A vehicle crashed into a police car in Wethersfield during an investigation over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to Cumberland Farms on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:30 a.m. to help investigate a vehicle that was wanted by Hartford Police Department for not being returned to its owner.

Police said the Nissan Kicks was seen by Newington police officers parked in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and was called into Wethersfield police.

As officers approached the vehicle, investigators said the driver put the vehicle in drive and drove out of the parking spot.

According to police, the Nissan Kicks hit the front of a Wethersfield police cruiser while leaving.

At the time of the collision, the police cruiser was not occupied. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.