Emergency crews are at a restaurant in Mystic after a vehicle crashed into the building on Sunday, according to police.

Groton police said a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on Gold Star Highway.

Multiple ambulances are at the scene.

Authorities did not release details on the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.