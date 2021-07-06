Rocky Hill

Tractor-Trailer Down Embankment Closes Lanes on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

NBC Connecticut

A tractor-trailer down an embankment has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill on Tuesday morning.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash is on I-91 north about 1/4 mile before exit 24.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At this time, the two right lanes are closed, they added.

Local

first alert weather 55 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon

West Hartford 7 hours ago

Ceiling Collapsed on People Inside Milkcraft in West Hartford, 2 Injuries Reported

State police said there is a large diesel spill and there's a nearby waterway risk. DEEP has already been called to the scene.

The driver refused medical treatment at the scene, firefighters said.

According to fire officials, the tractor-trailer had no cargo and is the only vehicle involved in the incident.

It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen, but authorities anticipate it will take a while.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hilltraffic alert
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us