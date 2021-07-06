Tractor-Trailer Down Embankment Closes Lanes on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

A tractor-trailer down an embankment has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill on Tuesday morning.
State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash is on I-91 north about 1/4 mile before exit 24.
At this time, the two right lanes are closed, they added.
State police said there is a large diesel spill and there's a nearby waterway risk. DEEP has already been called to the scene.
The driver refused medical treatment at the scene, firefighters said.
According to fire officials, the tractor-trailer had no cargo and is the only vehicle involved in the incident.
It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen, but authorities anticipate it will take a while.