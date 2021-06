A vehicle down an embankment has closed part of Interstate 95 north in Darien on Tuesday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the vehicle is down an embankment between exits 12 and 13.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The right lane between the exits and the exit 12 ramp are both currently closed, officials said.

It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.

Authorities have not released details about when the area may fully reopen.