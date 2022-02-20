Vehicle Fire Causing Delays on Both Sides of I-95 in Westport

A vehicle fire is causing delays on both sides of Interstate 95 in Westport on Sunday.

CT Travel Smart says the vehicle fire is between exits 19 and 18 on the southbound side of the highway.

The vehicle fire has closed the left and center lanes of the southbound side of the highway.

There is about 3.2 miles of delays on the southbound side of the highway between exits 20 and 18 and about 2.8 miles of delays on the northbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 19.

There is no word on when the highway will fully reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.