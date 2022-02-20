westport

Vehicle Fire Causing Delays on Both Sides of I-95 in Westport

CT DOT

A vehicle fire is causing delays on both sides of Interstate 95 in Westport on Sunday.

CT Travel Smart says the vehicle fire is between exits 19 and 18 on the southbound side of the highway.

The vehicle fire has closed the left and center lanes of the southbound side of the highway.

There is about 3.2 miles of delays on the southbound side of the highway between exits 20 and 18 and about 2.8 miles of delays on the northbound side of the highway between exits 17 and 19.

There is no word on when the highway will fully reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

westporttraffic alertinterstate 95vehicle fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us