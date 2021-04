Interstate 95 North is closed in Old Lyme because of a vehicle fire.

The highway is closed between exits 70 and 71, according to CT Travel Smart.

State police said no one is hurt.

RIGHT NOW: 95N closed in Old Lyme for a car fire x70-71. State Police tell me nobody's hurt and it shouldn't be closed too long. Heavy delays building both ways in the meantime. @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/0Xy357IIhB — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) April 19, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.