A vehicle fire involving a truck and a trailer has closed part of Route 2 east in Marlborough on Tuesday morning.

State police said they learned about a vehicle fire involving a truck and trailer on Route 2 eastbound in Marlborough near exit 13 around 9:46 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The left lane of the eastbound side of the highway is open at this time, troopers said.

The incident is currently under investigation.