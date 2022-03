A vehicle fire on the westbound side of the Bradley connector has closed the right lane and smoke is visible from Interstate 91.

The fire is on Route 20, by Old County Road, in Windsor Locks.

Heads up if headed to BDL: Fire on the Bradley connector westbound. Big smoke plume visible from 91. @NBCConnecticut #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/3Kca7MnGrU — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) March 11, 2022

No additional information was immediately available.