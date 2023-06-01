Vehicle Goes Off Bridge, Into River in Norwich

A vehicle went off a bridge and into a river in Norwich early Thursday morning and the person who was in it has been taken to the hospital.

Police said the vehicle drove off the side of Water Street Bridge and into the Shetucket River around 5:30 a.m.

The person who was in the vehicle was able to get out of it and swim to shore.

Police said he was conscious and alert and his injuries are not life-threatening. He was taken to William W. Backus Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the water and inspect the bridge.

Police said there might be delays and they are urging drivers to find alternate routes through the area.