Torrington

Vehicle goes through red light, goes airborne and crashes into house in Torrington: police

Torrington police
NBC Connecticut

A vehicle went through a red light, went airborne and crashed into a home in Torrington early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Prospect Street around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Witnesses reported a Chevrolet Impala speeding on Prospect Street before the crash.

Investigators said it was reported that the vehicle passed through a red light at the intersection of Prospect Street and Church Street, went airborne, went over a curb and ended up under the porch of a home in the 300 block of Prospect Street.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The collision caused significant damage to the porch of the home. It's unclear if other parts of the home were impacted.

The 25-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured. The residents of the home did not report injuries.

At this time, the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Local

Connecticut 3 hours ago

Local organization asking you to shut off lights overnight for bird conservation

West Hartford 4 hours ago

Serious motorcycle crash closes I-84 West in West Hartford

Any witnesses should contact Officer Loucks at (860) 489-2090.

This article tagged under:

Torrington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us