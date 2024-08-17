Vehicle goes through red light, goes airborne and crashes into house in Torrington: police

A vehicle went through a red light, went airborne and crashed into a home in Torrington early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Prospect Street around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

Witnesses reported a Chevrolet Impala speeding on Prospect Street before the crash.

Investigators said it was reported that the vehicle passed through a red light at the intersection of Prospect Street and Church Street, went airborne, went over a curb and ended up under the porch of a home in the 300 block of Prospect Street.

The collision caused significant damage to the porch of the home. It's unclear if other parts of the home were impacted.

The 25-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured. The residents of the home did not report injuries.

At this time, the crash is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Any witnesses should contact Officer Loucks at (860) 489-2090.