Vehicle hit East Hartford police car and then fled: police

An investigation is underway after a vehicle hit a police car in East Hartford overnight and then fled, according to police.

Officers said a police car was struck in the front fender near the 100 block of Silver Lane around 12:15 a.m.

The officer was not injured.

After the collision, police said the suspect vehicle did not stop and continued onto the Route 5/15 on-ramp.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored, small hatchback-type vehicle.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

