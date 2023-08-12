Vehicle hits house in Coventry

One person is injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Coventry on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a crash in the 1100 block of Boston Turnpike around 4:20 a.m.

According to fire officials, a vehicle hit a home and there was structural damage. The residents of the home were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

It's unclear what caused the crash.