Hartford

Vehicle hits Peppercorn's Grill in Hartford after crash

NBC Universal, Inc.

The front of Peppercorn’s Grill in Hartford was damaged when a vehicle struck it after a collision with another car on Thursday night, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to 357 Main St. around 10:19 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They said there had been a two-vehicle crash and one hit the front of the restaurant.

Minor injuries were reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire department said the damage is limited to the outside, near the front door, and the city’s license and inspection department was called to assess the extent.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us