Vehicle hits Peppercorn's Grill in Hartford after crash

The front of Peppercorn’s Grill in Hartford was damaged when a vehicle struck it after a collision with another car on Thursday night, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to 357 Main St. around 10:19 p.m.

They said there had been a two-vehicle crash and one hit the front of the restaurant.

Minor injuries were reported.

The fire department said the damage is limited to the outside, near the front door, and the city’s license and inspection department was called to assess the extent.