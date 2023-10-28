Glastonbury

Vehicle lands against home after rollover crash in Glastonbury

glastonbury police generic daylight
NBCConnecticut.com

A vehicle landed against a home in Glastonbury after a rollover crash overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Wassuc Road shortly before midnight.

The vehicle was traveling east on Wassuc Road and missed a turn near the intersection with Country Club Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle then left the road, entered the side yard of a home, hit a stone wall and rolled over several times before landing against the home.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver and passenger inside of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for injuries. Authorities did not release details about the extent of their injuries.

The home was not impacted structurally from the crash.

The Glastonbury Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services accident reconstruction team responded to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Local

danbury 2 hours ago

Fatal double stabbing shocks neighbors in Danbury

Wallingford 2 hours ago

Trail of Terror in Wallingford set for terrifying Halloween weekend

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Agent Cleveland at (860) 633-8301.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us