Vehicle lands against home after rollover crash in Glastonbury

A vehicle landed against a home in Glastonbury after a rollover crash overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Wassuc Road shortly before midnight.

The vehicle was traveling east on Wassuc Road and missed a turn near the intersection with Country Club Road.

According to investigators, the vehicle then left the road, entered the side yard of a home, hit a stone wall and rolled over several times before landing against the home.

The driver and passenger inside of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital for injuries. Authorities did not release details about the extent of their injuries.

The home was not impacted structurally from the crash.

The Glastonbury Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services accident reconstruction team responded to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Agent Cleveland at (860) 633-8301.