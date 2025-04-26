Vehicle on car carrier on I-395 in Plainfield catches on fire, spreads to other vehicles

A vehicle that was being transported on a car carrier caught on fire while in transit on Saturday and spread to other vehicles.

Troopers responded to I-395 South near exit 32 around 1 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

According to troopers, a vehicle that was loaded onto a car carrier tractor-trailer caught on fire while in transit and then spread to other vehicles on the carrier.

It's unclear exactly how many vehicles were damaged by the fire.

The highway was briefly closed and has since reopened. No injuries were reported.

While at the scene, a Plainfield police cruiser was hit by a separate speeding vehicle. The police officer was not inside of the police cruiser at the time of the crash and was not injured.