Interstate 91 has reopened after a vehicle fire closed the northbound side of the highway in Cromwell Monday afternoon.

Several emergency crews responded to fire between exits 22 and 23. The right lane of the highway was closed but has since reopened, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Traffic cameras showed a vehicle in flames and a fire vehicle at the scene.

There was an active scene for several hours. It is unknown if there are any injuries.