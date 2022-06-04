Vehicle Pulled from Conn. River in Middletown

An investigation is underway after crews pulled a vehicle from the Connecticut River in Middletown overnight.

Firefighters responded to the Connecticut River at River Road and Eastern Drive after for a report of a car in the water.

Police attempted to search the vehicle and boats were deployed to search the area from the surface.

Investigators said dive team members from multiple departments initiated a dive operation from the shore. Police used a drone and firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to look for occupants from the shore, they added.

Crews monitored the vehicle during the removal to make sure no fuel was leaking into the river, authorities said.

No vehicle occupants were found.

The incident remains under investigation.