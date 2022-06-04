Middletown

Vehicle Pulled from Conn. River in Middletown

Portland Fire Department

An investigation is underway after crews pulled a vehicle from the Connecticut River in Middletown overnight.

Firefighters responded to the Connecticut River at River Road and Eastern Drive after for a report of a car in the water.

Police attempted to search the vehicle and boats were deployed to search the area from the surface.

Investigators said dive team members from multiple departments initiated a dive operation from the shore. Police used a drone and firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to look for occupants from the shore, they added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews monitored the vehicle during the removal to make sure no fuel was leaking into the river, authorities said.

No vehicle occupants were found.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MiddletownConnecticut Rivervehicle pulled from river
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us