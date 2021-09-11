Vehicle Rolls Over After Crash in Plainfield

A vehicle rolled over after a crash in Plainfield on Saturday morning and one person was transported to the hospital with possible injuries.

Emergency crews were called to Putnam Road around 10:45 a.m. after getting a report of a two vehicle crash with one vehicle rolled over.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When crews arrived, police said a vehicle was seen in the southbound lane of Putnam Road with heavy front-end damage.

The second vehicle was found facing southbound on its roof in the driveway of a home on Putnam Road, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of the first vehicle said she was traveling south when she realized the vehicle in front of her had stopped to turn into a driveway. She said she tried to avoid the vehicle, but was unable to do so. She was not injured, authorities said.

After speaking to the driver of the second vehicle, officers said she said she was turning right into a driveway when she was hit from behind and her vehicle rolled over.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital for possible injuries, according to officers. A 2-year-old was also in that vehicle, but it's unclear if the child was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.