Vehicle stolen in Middletown with emotional support dog inside

By Bryan Mercer

Officials and volunteers in Middletown are searching on Sunday for a dog that went missing after being inside a stolen vehicle.

Middletown police say Luna, a gray pitbull mix wearing a pink & white collar was last seen in the area of Broad and Church streets on Saturday night.

CT Dog Gone Recovery, a division of Dog Star Rescue, is also helping in the search.

An administrator from the dog recovery group says that while the stolen vehicle was located, the dog was not inside.

According to CT Dog Gone Recovery, Luna may have been let out of the vehicle by the person who stole it.

The group says that Luna was an emotional support animal for the child of the person whose car was stolen.

Middletown Police say that Luna is friendly and up to date with her shots, and ask anyone who sees the dog to call police or animal control for assistance.

