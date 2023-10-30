Manchester

Vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Manchester

NBC Connecticut

A vehicle struck two pedestrians in Manchester over the weekend.

Police said one vehicle hit two pedestrians who were in the road near Main Street and Hartford Road around 7:20 p.m.

The pedestrians are described as a 43-year-old man from East Hartford and a 51-year-old woman from Manchester.

Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

