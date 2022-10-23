Hamden

Vehicle Struck During Shots Fired Incident in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by bullets and crashed during a shots fired incident on Saturday.

Officers were called to Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a white BMW that had crashed nearby and was unoccupied.

According to investigators, the vehicle was struck multiple times with bullets and the occupants fled.

No shooting victims were reported to police. Authorities believe the vehicle was specifically targeted.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at (203) 230-4055 or alipford@hamdenpd.com. Callers can remain confidential.

