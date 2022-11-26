Vehicle Struck Head-on by Wrong-Way Driver on I-95 North in Milford

A vehicle was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 north in Milford early Saturday morning.

State police said they received 911 calls about a wrong-way driver going southbound on the northbound side of I-91 north near exit 34 around 2:00 a.m.

Shortly after, troopers said they learned the wrong-way vehicle collided with another vehicle head-on.

Injuries were reported. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.