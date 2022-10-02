Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had been intentionally shot multiple times.

Investigators said the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Police believe this is a domestic-related incident and was a targeted attack against the victim.

The investigation is ongoing and a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or the Norwich Police Tip Line.