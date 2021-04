A vehicle towed from West Hartford is believed to be connected to a double homicide in Hartford in 2007.

Hartford police said the cold case unit received new information about a homicide in July 2007 on Capitol Avenue in Hartford and that led to obtaining a search warrant for a vehicle that was towed from Barton Street in West Hartford.

Police said they believe the vehicle is a piece of evidence in the double homicide.

No additional information was immediately available.